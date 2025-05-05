Ardor Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.95 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $111.91 million and $25.95 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00020786 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00002487 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000698 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000459 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00001764 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
