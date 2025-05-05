Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Trading Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $331.00 to $349.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $271.09 and last traded at $269.86. Approximately 287,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 884,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.39.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.17.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALNY

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,392 shares of company stock worth $1,875,627. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.