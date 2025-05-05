CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 2.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $500.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $450.41 and last traded at $450.53. 853,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,050,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.58.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.20.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total transaction of $2,577,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,218,084.88. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,125 shares of company stock valued at $53,208,049. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.