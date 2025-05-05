Traders Purchase Large Volume of TG Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,465 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average daily volume of 5,801 call options.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $5.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.28. 5,808,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,287. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -381.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

