The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $11,050,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,142,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,345,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $372,565,000 after purchasing an additional 81,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.