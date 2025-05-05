AZEK (AZEK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect AZEK to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $444.75 million for the quarter. AZEK has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, analysts expect AZEK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.12. 294,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,644. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. AZEK has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,020,980.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,258,951.20. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.50 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $51.50 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

