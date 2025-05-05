Horace Mann Educators (HMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $421.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,486. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HMN

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $120,693.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,738.98. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,233.59. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.