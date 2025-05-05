Potbelly (PBPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Potbelly to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $111.74 million for the quarter.

PBPB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,064. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $262.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.38. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

In other Potbelly news, major shareholder David Nierenberg purchased 22,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $207,501.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,203.12. This trade represents a 21.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PBPB. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

