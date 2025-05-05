ODP (ODP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts expect ODP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ODP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,431. ODP has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $422.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

