2,882 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,477,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 707,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $357,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,515,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.86.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $398.72 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $393.11 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $495.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

