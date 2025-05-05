Venom (VENOM) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Venom (VENOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. Venom has a market cap of $242.09 million and $856,996.35 worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venom has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Venom coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,284,735,238 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,284,651,136.09 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.13355453 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $754,284.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

