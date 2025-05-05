GMX Trading Down 15.3% This Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $132.62 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GMX has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One GMX token can now be bought for about $13.11 or 0.00013938 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX launched on September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 10,113,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,113,615 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

