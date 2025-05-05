ICON Price Reaches $0.0958 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last week, ICON has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $101.79 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0958 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,075,936,049 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,778,535 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

