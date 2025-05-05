44,019 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,228 shares of company stock valued at $110,043,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $287.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $925.09 billion, a PE ratio of 140.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

