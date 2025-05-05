Rosenblatt Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 7th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.96.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Trading Down 1.2 %

DDOG stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 205.89, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.47.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total transaction of $1,177,948.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,058.64. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,456 shares of company stock worth $39,018,715 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,316,000 after purchasing an additional 220,527 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after buying an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Datadog by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after buying an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,076,000 after acquiring an additional 499,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.