3,082 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Bearing Point Capital LLC

Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.