Ingredion (INGR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.550 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $10.75-11.55 EPS.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.38. 44,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,413. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.