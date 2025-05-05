Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $7.27 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,000. Netflix accounts for 0.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,156.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $580.25 and a 12 month high of $1,159.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $968.34 and its 200-day moving average is $920.97. The firm has a market cap of $492.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,084.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. The trade was a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,010 shares of company stock valued at $152,760,770 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

