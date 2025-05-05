Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,304,654 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.0% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,576,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,079,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 64,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $347.66 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.07. The firm has a market cap of $645.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,208 shares of company stock worth $48,905,978. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

