LCI Industries (LCII) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $972.04 million for the quarter.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LCII traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.96. 58,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,538. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

