JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Price

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.