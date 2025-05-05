DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

DD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.07.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.7 %

DD traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 271,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.