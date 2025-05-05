NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,058,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.