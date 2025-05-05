Airgain (AIRG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter. Airgain has set its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.110–0.090 EPS.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.14. 1,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $29,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,071.36. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,195 shares of company stock valued at $88,255. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIRG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Airgain from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

