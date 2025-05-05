Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Price

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICE. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.69. 229,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $130.39 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $688,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,501,465.60. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

