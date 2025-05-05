InflaRx (IFRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 65.98% and a negative net margin of 33,362.70%. On average, analysts expect InflaRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx Trading Down 1.2 %

IFRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.71. 53,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,209. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.57. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on IFRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on InflaRx in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on InflaRx

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.