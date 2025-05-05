KOK 1-Day Volume Reaches $22,144.52 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $87,499.84 and approximately $22,144.52 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00003171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00018065 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $21,235.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

