ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.23 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 16% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $18,788.36 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00003171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.00597016 USD and is up 7.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $58.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

