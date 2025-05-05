Edelcoin (EDLC) Price Hits $3.89 on Major Exchanges

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Edelcoin has a market cap of $10.29 billion and $13,048.40 worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edelcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00004127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edelcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93,993.36 or 0.99839329 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.22 or 0.99745709 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Edelcoin

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,648,126,976 tokens. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 3.90552962 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,190.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edelcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edelcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.