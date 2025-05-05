Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) One Day Trading Volume Tops $291.32

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,154.45 or 0.02288448 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $23.20 million and approximately $291.32 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 10,770 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

