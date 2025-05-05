Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sun Country Airlines traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 96,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 818,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,045. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $595.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

