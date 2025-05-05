Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.66, but opened at $32.35. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wayfair shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 812,967 shares traded.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,389,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 559,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,852.09. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $760,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,205.76. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,863 shares of company stock worth $3,393,929. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

