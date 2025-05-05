Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.78, but opened at $26.56. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 279,027 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $931.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Further Reading

