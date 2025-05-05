Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

KO stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $308.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $961,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,334. This trade represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.