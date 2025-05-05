Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,724 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Cheniere Energy comprises about 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $235.94 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.03 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.46.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

