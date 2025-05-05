Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,733 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,874 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total transaction of $2,041,607.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,415. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. The trade was a 14.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,330 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,861. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $275.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.82.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

