Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.53.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.24. The stock had a trading volume of 160,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,297. The firm has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Stryker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

