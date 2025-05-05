JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. Baird R W lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.20.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity

CRWD traded up $8.08 on Monday, reaching $448.66. 556,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 882.29, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.34.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,919. This represents a 19.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,125 shares of company stock valued at $53,208,049. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

