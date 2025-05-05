ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. 104,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $51,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,485.80. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $313,131. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

