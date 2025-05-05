ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ACAD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. 104,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.
Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $51,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,485.80. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $313,131. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Amazon: Why The Great Comeback Rally Could Be About to Begin
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Reasons Tesla Should Be a $300 Stock by June
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Warning or Opportunity After Super Micro Computer’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.