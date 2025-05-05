Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes $21.86 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,859,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,489,000 after buying an additional 108,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 125,568 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.41.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $198.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

