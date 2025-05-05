Dine Brands Global (DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $216.19 million for the quarter.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 0.5 %

DIN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,509. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price target on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

