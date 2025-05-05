Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dynavax Technologies Price Performance
DVAX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. 106,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,415. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
