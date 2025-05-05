Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.49, Zacks reports. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%.

Alexander’s Price Performance

NYSE:ALX traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.52. The stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.78. Alexander’s has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $251.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.