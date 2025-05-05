Jamf (JAMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $166.22 million for the quarter.

Jamf Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,725. Jamf has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jamf from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other news, insider Elizabeth Benz sold 57,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $780,368.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,340. This trade represents a 13.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $131,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,065.60. This represents a 14.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,912 shares of company stock worth $3,355,739. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

