Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 22.35%.
NYSE:GHI traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.68. 13,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,701. The firm has a market cap of $270.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $15.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
