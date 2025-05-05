Omni Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $73.80 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Omni Network has a total market cap of $73.80 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00002181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,262.29 or 1.00309579 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.42 or 0.99929812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Omni Network

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 17th, 2024. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,003,068 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 34,477,790.58 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 2.12046149 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $8,857,570.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

