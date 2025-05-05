Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 89,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 856,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 143,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

