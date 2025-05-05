Analyzing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) and Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Viracta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 1 12 0 2.92 Viracta Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.49%. Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.06, suggesting a potential upside of 24,372.89%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Viracta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.12% -31.89% Viracta Therapeutics N/A -1,899.61% -114.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Viracta Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.04 million 3,024.69 -$214.53 million ($3.71) -9.05 Viracta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.06 million ($1.10) -0.02

Viracta Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viracta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. It is also developing CRN04894, an investigational oral nonpeptide product candidate to antagonize the adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH) receptor that has completed a Phase 1 study for the treatment of diseases caused by excess ACTH, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease. In addition, the company is developing antagonists of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor for the treatment of primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy, and other diseases of excess PTH; identified investigational orally available somatostatin receptor type 3 targeted nonpeptide agonists for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and developing thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor antagonists for the treatment of graves' disease and thyroid eye disease, as well as Oral GLP-1 and GIP nonpeptides for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir. The company's Nana-val is in various ongoing clinical trials, including NAVAL-1, an open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Its product pipeline also includes vecabrutinib, a clinical-stage product candidate; and VRx-510, a preclinical product candidate. The company is headquartered in Cardiff, California.

