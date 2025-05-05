TrueFi Price Hits $0.0365 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $46.90 million and $3.40 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,300,311,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,285,461,864 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,300,311,872.20467224 with 1,285,461,864.34599224 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03777006 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $3,602,296.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

