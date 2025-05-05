Bamco Inc. NY Sells 3,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,154,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,014,000 after buying an additional 138,835 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $825.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $782.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $825.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $814.96.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

